New London Native to Play Basketball on Team Puerto Rico at Tokyo Olympics

A woman from New London is set to make her Olympic debut playing basketball for Team Puerto Rico in Tokyo on Tuesday.

India Pagan, 22, started playing basketball when she was just 11 or 12 years old for New London's recreational league.

She continued playing in high school where she was an all-state player who ended her high school career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Pagan graduated from New London High School in 2017 and went on to start at Stony Brook University, where she currently plays.

"It means the world just to be able to call myself an Olympian. Every moment that led up to this is really just coming back to me and i'm just so thankful for my journey," Pagan said.

"I know how much work she has put in. I love you. I am proud of you. I can’t wait to watch you play," Pagan's dad said.

“It is amazing. I think it is going to take me years to get over this because we are numb," Pagan's mom Carmen added.

Puerto Rico takes on China in its first game Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. You can watch it streaming live here.