New London officers justified in November 2023 shooting of suspect in hotel room: report

Three New London police officers were justified when they shot a suspect in a hotel room in November 2023, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General.

Police initially responded to the America's Best Value Inn on Bayonet Street on Nov. 26, 2023 for a report of a shot being fired from a second floor window.

The arriving officers were then directed to the Clarion Inn on Frontage Road to look for Christopher Nolan, 42, who was the person suspected of firing the shot.

When they got to the Clarion Inn, they found Nolan standing in a second-floor room standing by the window and behind a curtain. There was also a woman and five children in the room at the time, according to the report.

The officers told Nolan to show his hands and Nolan responded by saying "I'll shoot" several times.

Nolan raised his arm and one of the officers said they saw a gun in his hand, according to the inspector general's report. Three officers fired their weapons, wounding Nolan.

No one else in the room was hurt.

The incident was recorded by the officers' body-worn cameras.

Investigators later interviewed Nolan at the hospital and he admitted to having a gun, but said he tried to throw it out the window, according to the report.

The inspector general determined the officers reasonably believed they, the woman, and the five children faced an imminent threat and they were justified in shooting Nolan.