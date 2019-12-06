New London Police Arrest Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assault

New London police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping, assault and being an accessory to an aggravated sexual assault.

Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with 32-year-old Derek Lopez on Thursday shortly before 3 p.m. after police attempted to arrest him on an arrest warrant. The arrest warrant was for numerous felonies, according to police.

The pursuit began on Jefferson Avenue and Broad Street and ended near West High Street and Redden Avenue, officers said.

Nobody was injured in the pursuit and Lopez was taken into custody.

Lopez, of New London, is facing charges including assault, kidnapping, accessory to aggravated sexual assault, criminal possession of a firearm, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor,.

His warrant had a court set bond of $750,000, police said.

