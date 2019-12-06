New London Police Arrest Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assault

derek lopez 12-05-19
New London Police Department

New London police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping, assault and being an accessory to an aggravated sexual assault.

Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with 32-year-old Derek Lopez on Thursday shortly before 3 p.m. after police attempted to arrest him on an arrest warrant. The arrest warrant was for numerous felonies, according to police.

The pursuit began on Jefferson Avenue and Broad Street and ended near West High Street and Redden Avenue, officers said.

Local

Hamden 47 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

Nobody was injured in the pursuit and Lopez was taken into custody.

Lopez, of New London, is facing charges including assault, kidnapping, accessory to aggravated sexual assault, criminal possession of a firearm, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor,.

His warrant had a court set bond of $750,000, police said.

Anyone with information about any illegal activity is encouraged to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.

Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us