New London Police Chief On Leave Amid Internal Investigation

New London Chief of Police Brian Wright is on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into a complaint made Wednesday, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Michael Passero said he placed the chief on leave with pay while an outside investigator looks into a complaint. Passero did not give details into what the complaint was regarding.

Neville A. Brooks, a retired deputy chief of the Hartford Police Department, will serve as interim superintendent of police during this period, Passero said.

The mayor said he remains confident in Chief Wright and that his administration would not make any further comment for the time being.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Chief Wright, who declined to comment.

