New London Police Chief Reichard to Retire

New London Police Chief Peter Reichard is retiring after a 34-year career in law enforcement, city officials announced Thursday.

Reichard has been with the department for nine years, half of it as chief. He came to New London after retiring from the New Haven Police Department, where he worked for 25 years.

City officials said the chief is known for using technology to predict and prevent crime, and for his strong connections with his city's residents.

“Chief Reichard has worked very well with the community, and he has established a great deal of innovative proactive policing approaches with the goal of enhancing the quality of life in the city,” Mayor Michael E. Passero said.

"Our city certainly appreciates his leadership and his many efforts to address issues," the mayor added. "We wish him and his family the very best in his future professional endeavors."

Captain Brian Wright will serve as acting police chief. Wright has been with the department for more than 27 years.