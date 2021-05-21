New London

New London Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Crash

Wednesdays_Child_Micheal.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A person has died after an overnight crash in New London Friday and several roads are closed this morning as detectives investigate.

Officers went to the area of Pequot Avenue after getting several calls about a serious single car crash just before 2 a.m.

Crews pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Pequot Avenue is closed between Quinnepeag Avenue and Chapel Drive. A portion of Glenwood Avenue is also closed between Montauk Avenue and Pequot Avenue.

Police have not released information on the victim or what might have caused the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.

This article tagged under:

New London
