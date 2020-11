New London police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday night.

The crash happened at Broad and Channing streets. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate.

NLPD investigating a car vs pedestrian fatal accident Broad St at Channing St. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes at this time. https://t.co/8xFDUzs1gk — ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) November 17, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.