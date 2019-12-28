New London Police Investigate Robbery at Cumberland Farms

New London police are investigating after a robbery at Cumberland Farms on Friday night.

Officers were called to Cumberland Farms on Montauk Avenue around 10 p.m. for a reported robbery. Before police were notified, authorities said the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 5-foot 9-inches and 175-200 pounds. He wore a black cloth winter mask, a black hoodie sweatshirt and jeans, according to police.

No weapon was displayed, however, the suspect inferred he had a weapon in his sweatshirt, officers added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department at (860) 446-5269 ext. 0.