New London Police Make Arrest in 2020 Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Police have arrested a driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a New London street in November 2020.

Tiesha Clark, 34, of New London, turned herself in Wednesday morning, according to police.

Investigators say Clark was driving a car that hit and killed a man at the intersection of Broad Street and Channing Street just before 6 p.m. on November 16, 2020.

Clark is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating under suspension, and traveling fast.

She was held on $100,000 bond as was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.