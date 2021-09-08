New London Police Make Arrest in 2020 Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Police have arrested a driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a New London street in November 2020.
Tiesha Clark, 34, of New London, turned herself in Wednesday morning, according to police.
Investigators say Clark was driving a car that hit and killed a man at the intersection of Broad Street and Channing Street just before 6 p.m. on November 16, 2020.
Clark is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating under suspension, and traveling fast.
She was held on $100,000 bond as was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.