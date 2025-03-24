New London police officer accused of domestic violence arrested a third time

A New London police officer who was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident last year has been arrested for a third time.

Julio Gil-Martinez, 28, of New London, was arrested for violating a protective order last Monday, police said.

Authorities said a woman came into police headquarters to report that Gil-Martinez allegedly violated a protective order against him. Police also determined that additional crimes occurred.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest last year.

Gil-Martinez was previously charged with disorderly conduct, violation of protective order, unlawful restraint in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

He is now facing additional charges including first-degree stalking and violation of a protective order.

