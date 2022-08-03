New London

New London Police Officer Buys New Bike for Child

New London Police Department

A New London police officer surprised a young boy with a new bicycle after losing a raffle during National Night Out.

Officer Daquan Stuckey saw the boy crying uncontrollably after realizing he didn't win one of the bikes being raffled off.

Stuckey took matters into his own hands and immediately consoled the little boy and told him not to worry. The next day, the officer showed up at the child's home with a brand new bicycle.

Authorities said Stuckey bought the bike for the little boy and brought it to him at the beginning of his shift Wednesday afternoon.

It was smiles all around for the little boy!

