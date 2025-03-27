New London police officer accused of domestic violence arrested for fourth time: police

A New London police officer who had been arrested in connection with allegations of a domestic violence incident has been arrested for a fourth time, according to the police chief.

Another law enforcement agency arrested Officer Julio Gil-Martinez on Wednesday and this was the fourth incident involving allegations of domestic violence-related matters, according to New London police chief Brian M. Wright.

“This situation is a tragedy that impacts not only those directly involved but also our entire community,” Wright said in a statement.

Gil-Martinez was previously charged with disorderly conduct, violation of protective order, unlawful restraint in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and first-degree stalking.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last year.

No additional information was immediately available about the arrest on Wednesday.

“We are committed to addressing this matter with the utmost diligence and professionalism. Our internal investigations will be conducted thoroughly to ensure that we handle this situation appropriately and support those impacted. It is crucial to emphasize that the actions of one individual do not reflect the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the many members of the New London Police Department,” Wright’s statement goes on to say.