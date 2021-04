A New London police officer was dragged by a car after a driver took off Tuesday morning.

It happened on Westomere Terrace.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the officer was holding onto the car when the driver drove away. The officer was dragged for about a block, police said.

The officer, who is a veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were later able to take the driver into custody. That person has not been identified.