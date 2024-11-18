New London police officer faces judge after alleged domestic violence incident

A New London police officer faced a judge Monday following a domestic violence incident. He is being charged with assault, threatening, strangulation, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency call.

Julio Gil-Martinez, 29, is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. Court documents obtained Monday outline his alleged attempt to cover up the incidents from Nov. 13 and 14.

According to court documents, there were a string of alleged incidents the night of Nov. 13 into 14 that led to Gil-Martinez and a 20-year-old woman, his girlfriend at the time, being in his apartment. Those events, including arguments and physical altercations, allegedly escalated.

The documents state Gil-Martinez threatened the woman with a broken plate he smashed.

He allegedly threatened to harm himself and her in an attempt to convince her to go along with a plan so he wouldn’t lose his job. The plan involved a video, where the woman would be holding a knife to make it appear she was threatening him, according to court documents.

At one point, Gil-Martinez allegedly told her, “That either she did the video, or we both die tonight," documents show.

When asked for comment on the incidents outside court, Gil-Martinez offered none.

The court paperwork also says he self-reported the incident to the New London Police Department. He told his department the 20-year-old woman attacked him following earlier arguments about other men she had been communicating with.

The two also came together to the New London Police Department after the initial reports to change the narrative they had given police, to instead reflect a cat attack that led to cuts.

The victim eventually decided not to change her narrative given to police, when officers explained giving false information to police is a crime. Documents reveal she noted she loved Gil-Martinez and did not want him to lose his job, and was attempting to help him keep the job.

The police department also responded to a call that Gil-Martinez made suicidal remarks to a co-worker after the alleged assaults and reports.

Meghan Scanlon, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said, “2024 has been a difficult year for victim services."

The CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence said with recent family and intimate partner violence incidents making headlines across the state, now is as important a time as any to get educated on resources and supports, for yourself or a loved one.

Those include CTSafeConnect.org as well as the group's domestic violence hotline, open 24/7. You can call or text 888-774-2900 to speak with an advocate.

“It’s really important to check in and make sure you are present during this time,” Scanlon said of the upcoming holiday season.

The case was referred to Family Services in New London and a full protection order was put in place for the victim.

Gil-Martinez is due back in court Jan. 13.