New London Police to Host First Youth Citizens' Academy

The New London Police Department is hoping to bridge the gap between police and young people with a new, first-of-its-kind program. The department is launching its inaugural Youth Citizens' Police Academy.

“We thought it was important to, one, bridge that gap and, two, educate our youth about the functions of the police department," said New London Police Chief Brian Wright. “We want to make our young people feel as though their opinion counts, but more importantly feel comfortable talking to law enforcement.”

The department has hosted adult citizens' academy programs in the past, but has never offered a course that is focused on teenagers. The academy will provide children, ages 13 to 17, with a close-up and hands-on look at law enforcement.

"Things like processing crime scenes, use of force which is a big issue. We also have de-escalation training that they will go through, crisis intervention," Wright said. "So they will be hands on in many different aspects."

The program will be coordinated by the department's Community Services Unit. Officer Daquan Stuckey is a community service and wellness officer with the police department. He said he hopes that the conversation extends outside of the classroom.

“Next time they see us on a traffic stop or something like that they can say well they are doing it this way because this is what I learned in the youth academy so it is a trickle down effect," Stuckey said.

Wright said best case scenario, the program sparks an interest in policing and can help the department with recruiting down the line. However, he said that it is not the main goal. He pointed back to the importance of building relationships and easing interaction.

“That’s how we get better," Wright said. "Different perspectives, sharing conversations, sharing dialogue.”

There are limited spaces for the academy. The free 10-week program begins Jan. 11, meeting on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Applications must be turned in by Friday, Dec. 16.