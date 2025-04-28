New London police warn drivers of uptick in attempted Kia car thefts

The New London Police Department is warning drivers to be cautious of a recent increase in attempted Kia car thefts.

Officers said owners of Kia models manufactured between 2011 and 2021 should be careful due to a "manufacturing vulnerability that can be exploited."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Because of the increase in attempted thefts, police suggest drivers park in well-lit areas, use anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks, and consider installing an alarm system.

Police say you should report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.