New London

New London police warn drivers of uptick in attempted Kia car thefts

By Angela Fortuna

FILE – The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch’s Gardens in downtown Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The New London Police Department is warning drivers to be cautious of a recent increase in attempted Kia car thefts.

Officers said owners of Kia models manufactured between 2011 and 2021 should be careful due to a "manufacturing vulnerability that can be exploited."

Because of the increase in attempted thefts, police suggest drivers park in well-lit areas, use anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks, and consider installing an alarm system.

Police say you should report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.

