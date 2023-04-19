New London Record Store Relocates to Bigger Space in Downtown

After owning a local record store for more than 12 years, Rich Martin's inventory has grown to more than 25,000 vinyl records. A well-stocked store, but he faced one big problem: not enough space.

"It was just time to grow, time to move to a bigger space," said Martin, who owns The Telegraph.

In the beginning of April, Martin officially relocated his record store. The Telegraph moved from its small storefront on Golden Street in New London to a Bank Street storefront more than twice its size.

"Over COVID, everybody and their mother got involved with vinyl again. There was already on the uptick," said Martin. "It led to an increase in business. My store filled up because we were buying more stock.”

The new location is only a block and a half away from the original location, but it is on the main drag in downtown.

“It has already had a dramatic increase in awareness which kind of surprised me since we have been in business for so long," said Martin. “We also do a lot of performances here including shows and poetry readings. We are going to look to expand that activity as well. This space allows us to do that.”

New London's economic development team said Martin's move fits into a bigger story of growth in downtown. The city has invested federal dollars in grants that are designed to help local businesses.

Soon, apartments and a brewery will move in next-door to The Telegraph.

“It will be a whole new thriving bank of businesses here on Bank Street," said Elizabeth Nocera, an economic development coordinator for New London.

Martin said he is excited to play a part in the growth.

"All of that activity around music and bringing community together around music is just wonderful," said Martin. "People have always said there is a potential energy in New London. Now, I like to say, there is just energy. We really are on the rise."

The Telegraph will celebrate its Bank Street grand opening on Saturday, April 22, Record Store Day. To learn more about The Telegraph's scheduled events for Record Store Day, click here.