New London Restaurant Opens Pasta Shop

Tony D's, a longtime New London restaurant, has a new neighbor: Tony D's Handmade Pasta Shop.

Anthony D'Angelo, owner and chef at Tony D's, said that his family has been discussing the idea of opening a pasta shop for almost a year. As the pandemic continues to affect restaurants and force industry leaders to adapt, the pasta shop opening came at a good time.

"I think it provides a little more intimacy for people to come here and then bring it home and they can have the same experience just with a smaller group in their home," said D'Angelo.

The pasta shop, located on Huntington Street, offers all different kinds of homemade pastas and sauces. They sell pasta for people to pick up and cook at home. The shop also sells to restaurants and other stores.

D'Angelo said that the pasta shop is an exciting adventure for his family during an uncertain time.

"It is a bit of relief," said D'Angelo. "I hope it can provide the community with an outlet to enjoy themselves if they have to stay at home."