New London Stepping Up Enforcement of Illegal Fireworks; Provides Ways for Residents to Report

The city of New London is increasing enforcement of the shooting off of illegal fireworks after receiving growing reports of their use throughout the city.

New London police and fire have responded to reports of illegal fireworks over the past few weeks, including "a few associated fires," the city announced Thursday.

"These fireworks are illegal, and a growing threat and nuisance in our community as they are hazardously being discharged," said New London Mayor Michael Passero, New London Police Chief Peter Reichard and Fire Chief Tom Curcio in a joint statement.

Police will be increasing investigations and enforcement in collaboration with the New London Fire Marshall's Office.

Complaints to towns and cities of noise from illegal fireworks are up this summer as residents look for help and quieter nights

Cities and towns across Connecticut have been facing added challenges this spring from people setting off illegal fireworks.

On Monday, the mayor of New Britain used her social media platforms to address the issue of people setting off fireworks and firecrackers and she asked residents to show respect for their neighbors and not set them off.

“Every night? Why?,” Mayor Erin Stewart posted on Facebook.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced new phone and text tools for residents to report illegal fireworks.

"This is serious stuff, guys," Bronin said. "It really does hurt people, it really does hurt the community."

The mayor said the fireworks are keeping families up at night and impacting veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"We take this seriously," he said. "We understand what a significant quality of life issue this is."

Each year nationwide, on average, there are 10,000 injuries, 3 deaths & 25,000 fires due to the use of illegal fireworks. Don’t become a statistic!



The only personal-use fireworks permitted by law in Connecticut are sparklers and fountains pic.twitter.com/MbY2kYKXu2 — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) June 15, 2020

New London said residents can contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or submit an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip + the info to Tip411 (847411).