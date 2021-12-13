New London schools

New London Student Brings BB Gun to School, Prompts Lockdown

New London officials said a middle school was under lockdown for about an hour on Monday after a student allegedly brought a BB gun on campus.

The school district said Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School went into lockdown at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to a report of a BB gun.

Police were notified and responded to the scene. After a quick sweep of the building, officials found the BB gun in a student's possession, they said.

The lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m. All students and staff are safe, the school district said.

Anyone with any suspicions or concerns regarding school safety is asked to contact the school district.

"We appreciate those that came forward to report this and the prompt and thorough response by the New London Police Department and school staff," the school district said in a statement.

