New London fires police officer who was arrested for a fourth time: mayor

The New London police department has terminated the employment of a police officer who has been arrested four times amid allegations of domestic violence incidents, according to the mayor.

Mayor Michael E. Passero said former New London Police Officer Julio Gil-Martinez’s employment has been terminated for just cause and it is effective immediately.

Gil-Martinez was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last year and the police chief said in March that Gil-Martinez had been arrested for a fourth incident involving allegations of domestic violence-related matters.

Gil-Martinez was charged with disorderly conduct, violation of protective order, unlawful restraint in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and first-degree stalking.

Passero said on Thursday that the city took these actions after completing “two extensive internal investigations into the former police

officer's recent off-duty conduct and his untruthfulness during the investigations, in compliance with state labor laws, city policies, and the collective bargaining agreement.”

The statement Mayor Passero released on Thursday said, “Unfortunately, these off-duty actions demonstrated an apparent disregard for his oath of office and the standards of conduct expected of police professionals, both on and off duty. It was that conduct that compromised the integrity of the police department and fostered alarm, distrust, and misgivings within the New London community, thereby undermining the authority of the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the New London Police Department.”

According to court documents NBC Connecticut obtained last year, Gil-Martinez is accused of attempting to cover up the incidents from Nov. 13 and 14, including arguments and physical altercations.

The documents in that case say Gil-Martinez threatened his girlfriend at the time with a broken plate he smashed.

He allegedly threatened to harm himself and her in an attempt to convince her to go along with a plan so he wouldn’t lose his job. The plan involved a video, where the woman would be holding a knife to make it appear that she was threatening him, according to court documents.

At one point, Gil-Martinez allegedly told her, “That either she did the video, or we both die tonight," documents show.

When asked for comment on the incidents outside court last November, Gil-Martinez offered none.

“We believe in the outstanding work and efforts of the New London Police Department, which is committed to earning, maintaining, and respecting the trust, authority, and confidence of our community. This action is taken for just cause and will restore integrity, enabling Police Chief Brian Wright, the Command Staff, and Department personnel to move beyond the unnecessary distractions

caused by his actions and refocus on public safety and quality of life issues in our community,” Passero wrote.