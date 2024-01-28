New London theater holds Sunday service after church collapse

Finding joy and strength after disaster. That’s been the response of those whose beloved church collapsed in New London last week.

Those who belong to Engaging Heaven Church could attend Sunday service from inside a movie theater.

As soon as doors opened, families filed in and found their seats like they were about to see a show, but on Sunday, Garde Arts Center was a house of worship.

"We didn't do lose anything. Just lost a building and four walls. And that's the beauty of it all," said Charleen Ewalt, of Quaker Hill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ewalt and her husband were inside the church on Thursday, just an hour and a half before it collapsed. They were there cleaning and getting the church ready for Sunday service as they did twice a week.

They say they were in utter shock when they found out what happened.

"I just said, 'No!' This is my life, my heart, and it was like something was going to be taken away from me," said Ewalt.

But they say they're amazed at how quickly the community has come together during this difficult time.

"People are the church. It's not a building, it's the people," said David Ewalt, of Quaker Hill.

The Ewalt family has belonged to the church for six years. For Jennifer Delvalle-Burres and her family, they've been a part of the church community for more than 10 years, and she says she appreciates the theater for letting the church use their space.

"It feels good. It feels great. I mean it's New London. Everybody always supports everyone," said Delvalle-Burres, of New London.

During the service, crews were on site, again, tearing down what was left of the historic church.

While New London's skyline may never look the same, people say this has brought the city even closer together.

"I think it just shows the spirit of this city, of New London is a lot deeper, is a lot higher, it's a lot stronger than any building in the city," said Steve Sigel, executive director of Garde Arts Center.

The church is still figuring out where services will be going forward, but the theater says they can use the space if they need it.