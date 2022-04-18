New London To Renovate Fulton Park

The City of New London plans to move forward with a project to improve the Fulton Park Area.

Federal funding from the “American Recovery Act” will be used to replace and renovate multiple aspects of the park, according to Mayor Michael Passero.

Fencing will be removed alongside Briggs Brook, a pedestrian walkway will be added and additional parking off of State Pier Road will be installed.

The improvements will eliminate the current entrance and exit to the park, which the mayor calls dangerous.

The existing basketball courts will be replaced with two new full-size regulation courts, in the same style as those recently replaced at Bartlett and Toby May Parks, according to the town.

Basketball courts will also be replaced at Mercer Park off Willetts Avenue.

Improvements will also be implemented around the park, including a pedestrian bridge over Water Street which will connect Fulton Park to the city’s downtown area.