New London warming center seeks additional space to address rising demand

“I just can’t as a person think I’m going to turn anybody out into the cold,” said Cathy Zall, executive director of the New London Homeless Hospitality Center.

Dropping temperatures are one of several factors sparking demand for warming shelters throughout the state.

“There’s a lot of people here that need it, and like I said, I hope it doesn’t get to the point where at one point there is no room,” Nicole Cloutier, of New London, said.

Nicole and boyfriend John Wood are two of many relying on a warming shelter in New London this time of year.

“It’s given me a whole new hope. I was super depressed,” Cloutier said.

“I’ve done the tent thing and at 51, there’s no way I could do that again,” Woods said.

With arctic cold air on the way, Zall said New London’s warming shelter is already reaching capacity. Since last year, Zall said the need has more than doubled, creating fear as to what could come next.

“Our fear is what if we go to three times as many as we had, so we’re working with the city of New London to try and identify an overflow space,” Zall said.

As for funding, last year, the state allotted $5 million to support warming centers throughout the state.

“At least we have the funding to hire the extra staff and do the work that’s necessary so that we can offer this to people,” Zall said.

She said that helps cover the necessities, but also allows them to offer a little more to help people get back on their feet.

“They don’t just let you loaf around. They don’t. They want turnover here. It’s pushed me to want to get a full-time job,” Woods said.

Zall said warming centers in eastern Connecticut receive about 14% of that $5 million in state funding, which comes out to roughly $700,000.