New London Welcomes Cruise Ship for First Time in 4 Years

New London is welcoming back cruise ship passengers for the first time in four years.

The cruise ship, Ocean Navigator, docked at City Pier Monday morning to let off around 90 visitors.

The New London stop is one of many for the 17-day cruise, which started in Savannah, Georgia and will travel to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

New London officials said the nearly 90 visitors and 77 crew members will be in the city for a one-day stay and they will be offered shore-side excursions in the morning and afternoon and will have time in port for self-guided tours of the city.

“I urge residents and business owners to greet the Ocean Navigator passengers with a warm welcome,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said in a statement.

New London officials said the city also will host passengers on the Ocean Navigator's sister ship, the "Ocean Voyager," on April 21 for a similar port call.

The last cruise ship to stop in the Port of New London was the 298-foot Hebridean Sky of the Noble Caledonia Lines, and that was in May 2018.