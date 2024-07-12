New London's Sailfest prepping for 45th year despite chance of rain

New London's 45th annual Sailfest will take place Saturday and Sunday rain or shine, but organizers say weather could determine if the fireworks show takes place on Saturday night.

“It’s just like Christmas. Once a year, that’s it. Everybody enjoys it,” said New London's Miguel Ramos.

New London’s premiere summer event will celebrate 45 years this weekend, and Miguel Ramos isn’t about to let bad weather ruin his fun.

“I don’t really care about the rain. The rain is only water, I’m not made out of paper,” Ramos said.

The 45th annual Sailfest New London has vendors, amusement rides, artisan fairs, and more that's expected to fill the waterfront over the weekend.

“This draws people from all over the Eastern Seaboard. You got people that come home not just for the Sailfest but you got the fireworks,” said New London’s Eustace Lewis.

The annual Fireworks Extravaganza is expected to start at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, but that plan could change by mid-afternoon tomorrow due to weather moving through the state.

“We’ll make a call on Saturday at 3 o'clock. It'll be on our Facebook page which is Sailfest New London or on our website which is sailfest.org,” said Sailfest Executive Director Barbara Neff.

Neff said if there’s heavy rain or lightning, the show will be moved to 9 p.m. on Sunday, but she said that in her 28 years, she’s never had that happen.

“Vendors unfortunately we might be setting up in the rain which is difficult, that is first thing in the morning, but we do what we have to do,” she said.

One of those vendors is RJ Julian, the third generation owner in a family business that’s worked Sailfest for over 30 years.

“I’ve never been through a Sailfest that we had rain, my father has and he said that was one of his better years because Sunday they come out very strong and the fireworks go on and you have another good day there,” Julian said.

Regardless of weather, vendors and numerous sources of entertainment will be ready to go for the over 200,000 people expected to attend.

“Rain, shine, snow–you call it, the Sailfest will go on. The Sailfest will go on. People will come from all over and they’ll come here and enjoy themselves,” Lewis said.