New London's Summer Meals on Wheels Returns

New London's summer meals program is hitting the road once again. The food services team at New London Public Schools will go out on buses every Friday until the end of August to deliver meals at 11 bus stops across the city.

“Now that school is over, there is no access to the regular breakfast, lunch, snack, suppers so we want to make sure we can fill that gap in anyway possible," said Samantha Wilson, director of food services for New London Public Schools.

The meals on wheels program launched in the early months of the pandemic, when students could not attend school in person. It continued through the summer months and proved to be a convenient way to distribute food for the district's summer meals program.

NLPS has been distributing food at designated meal sites across the city every weekday this summer, but thanks to the USDA granting more flexibilities, they are able to begin delivering meals on school buses again. Every Friday, they stop at 11 designated bus stops and deliver bags with a weeks worth of food inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are trying to take advantage of every possible flexibility. Anything that the USDA is allowing us to do to get the food out to the families in New London," Wilson said.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.