Meals On Wheels

New London's Summer Meals on Wheels Returns

The food services team at New London Public Schools will go out on buses every Friday to deliver meals at 11 bus stops across the city.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

New London's summer meals program is hitting the road once again. The food services team at New London Public Schools will go out on buses every Friday until the end of August to deliver meals at 11 bus stops across the city.

“Now that school is over, there is no access to the regular breakfast, lunch, snack, suppers so we want to make sure we can fill that gap in anyway possible," said Samantha Wilson, director of food services for New London Public Schools.

The meals on wheels program launched in the early months of the pandemic, when students could not attend school in person. It continued through the summer months and proved to be a convenient way to distribute food for the district's summer meals program.

NLPS has been distributing food at designated meal sites across the city every weekday this summer, but thanks to the USDA granting more flexibilities, they are able to begin delivering meals on school buses again. Every Friday, they stop at 11 designated bus stops and deliver bags with a weeks worth of food inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are trying to take advantage of every possible flexibility. Anything that the USDA is allowing us to do to get the food out to the families in New London," Wilson said.

Where Kids Can Get Free Summer Lunches in Conn.

Local

David Ortiz 42 mins ago

New Britain Native Makes Custom Suit for Future Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz

yantic 58 mins ago

Yantic Fire Engine Company to Host Antique Fire Truck Show for 175th Anniversary

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Meals On WheelsNew Londonnew london public schoolssummer meals
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us