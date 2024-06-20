New “Made Here” video series highlights history of manufacturing and opportunities for young people

When you think of video production, you may not necessarily think of manufacturing, but now the two are going hand-in-hand. It’s thanks to a new video series in our state that aims to recruit young people.

“We’re called the ‘Insurance Capital of the World,’ when in fact, we should be called the ‘Aerospace Capital of the World,” Javi Melecio says in the first video to be released.

The catchy video is full of information about Connecticut’s vibrant manufacturing sector.

Melecio goes on to say in the video, “32,400 people in Connecticut are employed by aerospace firms."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The video is the first of six to be released monthly, and Melecio produced it.

“I've always had a passion for film and making videos,” Melecio, an applications engineer and content creator, said. “Then realizing that, you know, after so far working in manufacturing over five years, that there are some really interesting stories to be told about the industry.”

With experience in aerospace and electronics engineering, Melecio’s passion shines in video creations posted to his YouTube channel.

“Twenty-five percent of every airplane engine is built here!” he says in the video.

The content caught the attention of Connecticut Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie, leading to the collaboration that now has Melecio producing videos for the Connecticut Office of Manufacturing’s “Make It Here” campaign.

“You're captured for the period of the video to be really interested, to learn what he's going to say next, and to really understand a lot more about manufacturing and industry in the state of Connecticut,” Lavoie said.

The series, called “Made Here,” will go on Youtube and social media to showcase opportunities for young people.

The initiative comes after a recent statewide survey found young adults are largely unaware of the manufacturing industry and its career paths, according to the Office of Manufacturing.

“We realize that we have to create a perception of manufacturing,” Lavoie said.

Even though manufacturing makes up 10 percent of the state’s workforce, with 100,000 jobs, Lavoie said there is a shortage right now of about 10,000 jobs.

“Getting kids excited about the manufacturing sector and providing them with opportunities to learn about manufacturing careers are really more of a longer-term strategy, to make sure that in the next five to 10 to 15 years, we're going to be able to build that consistent pipeline,” Lavoie said.

From building submarines to producing non-alcoholic beer to aerospace engineering, there are abundant opportunities, which the videos will highlight with dynamic visuals and detailed information.

“I was surprised by how much amazing history there is in manufacturing overall, and especially in Connecticut,” Melecio said. “So, it's awesome to see if there's more interest now in these fields.”

The series aims to show you can indeed “Make It Here.”

To see the full series, subscribe to Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development and Javi Melecio on YouTube.

To view shorter segments of the videos, follow: