New memorial honoring fallen Bristol officers being planned

An effort is underway to build a new memorial for all of the Bristol Police Officers who died in the line of duty.

And it comes ten months after the deaths of two officers that rocked that community.

“We are proud of the sacrifices that everyone makes,” said Officer Mark McGrane, Bristol Police. “This memorial isn’t just for the Bristol Police Department. It’s for everyone who those officers lives they touched. They can come down here and have a somber moment to reflect on how great of men they all were.”

McGrane says it’s going to be built right in front of the police department headquarters on Main Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And it was in this same spot a makeshift memorial sprung up after the deaths of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy last October.

“Although there is a loss here that we all have grieved over the past 10 months, we also need to move forward and there will be rebirth in this very area I’m standing in with a memorial we can all pay our respects,” said Mayor Jeff Caggiano, R – Bristol.

Lieutenant DeMonte had been part of a group that for years had been thinking about reworking the current monument.

Now there’s an even greater drive to make it a little more grand to honor the fallen, which is a total of five Bristol officers.

Inside the police department, Officer McGrane showed us the tributes to those who passed away decades ago.

Those are officers James McNamee, James Burns and Ernest Schilke.

“We want them and their families to know they will never be forgotten,” said McGrane.

Now the names of all who made the ultimate sacrifice will be memorialized in the project which was spearheaded by the Bristol Police Benevolent Association.

“None of this will be possible without the support of the community that’s been very supportive of us the whole time, throughout this whole tragedy,” said McGrane.

They hope to start construction as soon as they raise enough money.

The project is expected to cost $300,000.

If you’re interested in donating, you can learn more about it here.

People can mail checks to:

Main Street Community Foundation

P.O. Box 2702

Bristol, CT 06011

Or they can drop it off at the Main Street Community Foundation at 120 Halcyon Drive in Bristol.

Checks should have “Police Memorial Fund” written in the memo line.