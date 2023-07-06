New Milford dog owners manage summer heat

The warm weather wasn’t just felt by people here in Connecticut, but also their pets as well.

Dog owners in Litchfield County took steps to make sure their furry friends are being taken care of.

“They love running around here, chasing and playing with other dogs. The place is great," said Fred Greene.

Greene loves bringing his three dogs to Candlewoof Dog Park in New Milford.

“I think they’re very happy. We’ve got a 13-year-old shih-tzu poodle, a four-year-old dalmatian, and a little under two-year-old ridgeback,” he said.

This despite the dog days of summer bringing the heat to town with the high reaching about 90 degrees.

“It’s a little warm this time of year. It’s a little like August weather. It’s usually a little bit cooler,” he said.

Greene says close to sunset is the ideal time to let his pups loose at the park.

“We try to get out early in the morning, probably around six or so, and then come down here about this time,” he said.

The Connecticut Humane Society says during the summer heat, dogs need plenty of cold, fresh water to stay hydrated. Dog owners at the park brought gallons of water to quench their pet’s thirst.

“They dehydrate faster and they feel the heat a lot more than we do,” Rich Andress of New Milford said.

The Humane Society also warns leaving dogs in the car is a no-no as just 10 minutes of 90-degree heat is 109 degrees inside a vehicle. Dog owners say they haven’t seen much of that around town to their relief.

“There’s more people aware of what’s going on in the parking lots,” Andress said.

The Humane Society also says make sure your dog is properly groomed to avoid trapping any excess heat.