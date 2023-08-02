New Milford man arrested for allegedly attacking police officer

A man from New Milford has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a police officer during an incident on Monday.

The police department said they responded to a call stating a man approached a minor on Stone Tent Road at about 2:50 p.m.

An officer responding to the scene got out of his vehicle and was physically attacked by the suspect, according to police.

Matthew Gambone, 38, allegedly struck the officer several times in the head and upper body before falling to the ground. He then continued to fight the officer while trying to take his holstered firearm, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the struggle, a round was discharged from the officer's holstered firearm, but didn't hit anyone, according to authorities.

Backup officers arrived and helped control Gambone. He was taken into custody and faces charges including breach of peace, assault on a police officer, discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and more.

Gambone is being held on a $500,000 bond. The Inspector General's Office and Connecticut State Police are investigating.