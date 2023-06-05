New Milford man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors, giving them drugs: PD

A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple minors and giving them drugs in New Milford, police said.

Detectives said they were notified by a nearby police department that three minors had received illegal narcotics and were sexually assaulted by 30-year-old Luis David Torrez.

The police department said they were notified of Torrez's whereabouts on May 22. Officers with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado took him into custody without incident, according to authorities.

On June 2, Torrez was flown back to Connecticut, where he was processed and held, police said.

Torrez, who had recently moved to New Milford, was arrested on several warrants for a variety of charges. He is charged with four counts of trafficking people, eight counts of risk of injury to or impairing the morals of children, four counts of sexual assault, six counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, and more.

He is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond and he appeared in court on Monday, according to police.