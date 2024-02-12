New Milford PD look for people accused of breaking into medical equipment supplier

New Milford police are looking for whoever broke into a medical equipment supply company over the weekend.

Police said four people forced their way into MEDInstill, located on Housatonic Avenue in New Milford, on Saturday.

Authorities said the four people captured on surveillance video caused significant damage to the inside of the building. It's unknown if anything was stolen.

The police department is asking anyone who recognizes any of these individuals to contact Officer Deitz at 860-355-3133 or MDeitz@newmilfordpolice.org.