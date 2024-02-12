New Milford

New Milford PD look for people accused of breaking into medical equipment supplier

By Angela Fortuna

New Milford Police

New Milford police are looking for whoever broke into a medical equipment supply company over the weekend.

Police said four people forced their way into MEDInstill, located on Housatonic Avenue in New Milford, on Saturday.

Authorities said the four people captured on surveillance video caused significant damage to the inside of the building. It's unknown if anything was stolen.

The police department is asking anyone who recognizes any of these individuals to contact Officer Deitz at 860-355-3133 or MDeitz@newmilfordpolice.org.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us