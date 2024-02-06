New Milford PD look for person accused of throwing object, seriously injuring driver

New Milford police are looking for the person responsible for throwing an object from their vehicle and seriously injuring another driver.

Authorities said a car driving on Kent Road was struck by an object, believed to be a 2.75 liter bottle of soda.

The incident happened on Monday in the area of Straits Rock and Cedar Hill.

The object hit the windshield directly in front of the driver. They sustained significant injuries during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Taranto at 860-355-3133 of LTaranto@newmilfordpolice.org.