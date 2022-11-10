New Milford Police Look for Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

New Milford Police are looking for a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

Officials said the car accident happened on Danbury Road at about 5:10 p.m. A pedestrian, identified as Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, 61, was crossing the road when he was fatally struck.

The car that hit him fled the scene. Police believe the car is a 2013-2016 black Ford Fusion.

New Milford Police

Authorities said the car will have damage to the driver's side front bumper, headlamp and mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Smith by calling 860-355-3133 or emailing nsmith@newmilfordpolice.org.

You can also call their anonymous tip line at 860-355-2000.