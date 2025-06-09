New Milford

Town of New Milford to pay $7.6 million settlement to man wrongfully convicted

NBC Connecticut

The Town of New Milford has agreed on a plan to pay a $7.6 million settlement for the wrongful conviction of two men in connection to a 1985 murder.

Ricky Birch and Shawn Henning spent 30 years in prison before their convictions were overturned.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A civil jury found a former New Milford detective liable of negligence in his handling of the investigation.

Henning settled with New Milford for $2.5 million while Birch was awarded the nearly $8 million from New Milford.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both men also settled with the state. On Monday, the public voted with just two objections to take the money from several accounts already funded by New Milford.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us