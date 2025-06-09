Town of New Milford to pay $7.6 million settlement to man wrongfully convicted

The Town of New Milford has agreed on a plan to pay a $7.6 million settlement for the wrongful conviction of two men in connection to a 1985 murder.

Ricky Birch and Shawn Henning spent 30 years in prison before their convictions were overturned.

A civil jury found a former New Milford detective liable of negligence in his handling of the investigation.

Henning settled with New Milford for $2.5 million while Birch was awarded the nearly $8 million from New Milford.

Both men also settled with the state. On Monday, the public voted with just two objections to take the money from several accounts already funded by New Milford.