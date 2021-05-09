New Milford

New Milford Water Main Break Could Impact Travel in the Morning

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass

A water main break in New Milford could cause travel delays in the area for school buses in the morning.

Mayor Pete Bass said a major water main break was reported on Railroad Street by the train tracks.

Officials say this will be a lengthy repair, which could cause travel delays in the morning for buses transporting students to school.

Aquarian water crews remain at the site of the break, which was reported Sunday morning. Water has been restored to downtown businesses.

Traffic was detoured on Sunday and crews are advising people to give themselves extra time to travel.

The school superintendent, bus company and administration have been notified of the break and the impact it could have on the morning commute.

Additional updates are expected to come.

