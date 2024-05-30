New mural in Willimantic honors impactful women

A new mural honoring award-winning novelist Toni Morrison, Connecticut’s first female governor Ella Grasso and the first Latina university president in New England Elsa Nunez was unveiled in Willimantic on Thursday.

“Deeply touched that the community honored me in this way,” says Nunez. “It’s like I’m leaving, but I’m not. The community has validated the work I’ve done for 20 years.”

Nunez will retire from her position as President of Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday. She says she was surprised to see herself painted on the 50-foot vertical mural.

“I was shocked that they had chosen me,” said Nunez. “I had no idea. They didn’t tell me.”

She says it’s an honor to be amongst two impactful women.

“Part of me says I don’t deserve it,” she said. “The other part says, thank you for acknowledging me.”

The unveiling featured speakers from all over the community who shared kind words about Nunez and her impact. Grasso’s children Jim and Susanne were also in attendance.

The mural was painted by Ben Keller on the side of a parking garage on Walnut Street. He said it took him one week.

“It was fun, but also challenging,” said Keller.

“I’m always honored when they reach out,” he said. “It means a lot, because I have a lot of history here and a lot of memories.”

Keller grew up in Hebron, but went to school in Willimantic.

“It’s cool anytime I get the opportunity to come back,” he said.

The mural, which was inspired by the “Unity is Strength” mural in Spain, includes one message in Spanish, “Las capacidades no dependen de tu genero.”

“It basically translates to, your capabilities aren’t dependent upon your gender,” said Keller.