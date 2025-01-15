Bradley Airport

New nonstop flight from Bradley Airport to JFK set to begin in April

Bradley International Airport
NBC Connecticut

A new nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York is set to begin later this year.

Airport officials said JetBlue will launch the nonstop service between BDL and JFK on April 30, 2025. The flights will operate daily, year-round.

According to Bradley Airport, this new flight will result in an increase of 35 additional weekly flights between BDL and the airline's Florida destinations this winter.

JetBlue also flies from Bradley Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, San Juan and Los Angeles.

