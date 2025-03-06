New ‘patient navigators' aim to help connect people to healthcare resources

Expanding healthcare beyond the walls of a hospital - that's the shared goal between the CVS Health Foundation and the Hispanic Health Council and its 19 partners.

“We address not just healthcare needs but also the social determinants of health that impact people's ability to get healthcare, whether that is transportation, whether that is food, whether that is understanding how to speak a language,” CVS Health Foundation Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Sheryl Burke said.

The Hispanic Health Council received $2 million in Health Zones funding from the CVS Health foundation. The money will be distributed over the course of three years to help fund services including preventative care, nutrition counseling, mental health support, community health education and other supportive resources.

Through the grant, the organization also hired three new patient navigators to help at-risk patients connect to resources. In total, there are now five bilingual patient navigators.

“That person is responsible to connect the client to the needed services, it can be any services, it could be medical services, behavioral services pharmacy or any social needs,” Hispanic Health Council Deputy Program Officer Deb Cruz said.

Services also include access to food stamps, food pantries, diaper banks, wellness programs like aromatherapy and yoga, or help getting a job.

“We connect, literally connect them, we don’t give a phone number, we make sure they get the services, because if a door gets closed, the navigator will try to knock on another door,” Cruz said.

The grant aims to address critical gaps in the healthcare and social system. According to state data, more than two million people in Connecticut live with one or more chronic health conditions.

“When you have an individual that needs services and you are able to provide services to get better, and you see them strive, I think we have to feel proud, it takes a village,” Cruz said.

The Hispanic Health Council Family Wellness Center is located at 590 Park St. in Hartford.

To reach the patient navigator program, you can call 860-522-5222.