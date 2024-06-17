New pool in Waterbury brings hundreds amid soaring heat

Connecticut is seeing soaring temperatures this week and parents around the state are preparing for the heat.

“It’s important to stay hydrated,” said Waterbury resident Iesha Burgos. “So you don’t pass out, you don’t get light headed, you don’t get headaches.”

Burgos took her kids to Bucks Hill Park to take advantage of one of the city’s 17 splash pads.

Other parents like Tiasha Sands stopped by Hamilton Park Pool to cool off.

“It feels like you’re in resort. I feel like we’re in Florida or something,” said the Waterbury native. “It’s crazy cause other state do stuff like this, so to have it in Waterbury I mean it’s pretty nice.”

The pool opened on Saturday after undergoing renovations and just in time for the heatwave.

“I’d love to say I was prepared for that, but no just a happy coincidence,” said Waterbury Supervisor of Parks John Kollar. “The pool that was here before was bout 32 years old and was towards the end of its lifespan, so it needed to be done.”

The renovated pool features a new building, new locker rooms and changing rooms.

“It feels great. I’ve been living in Waterbury my whole life, so I’ve seen the old pool,” said Sands who brought her son Ason to the pool. “To see the remake, it’s beautiful. I think they did an amazing job.”

The pool requires an online reservation to book a one-hour slot but is free to the public. It is open seven days a week and is expecting up to 150 visitors a day.

“Rule of thumb, stay hydrated,” said Kollar. “Get out there, enjoy the sunshine, but also make sure you get in the shade when you can and hydrate.”

The Connecticut Department Health recommends using the CDC’s HeatRisk Tool which will allow people to view the heat risk in their neighborhood. It also recommends people stay hydrated, take breaks in areas with A/C or shade and limited the amount of time spent in direct sunlight.