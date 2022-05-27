New Program Helped Crews Find Lost Hiker in Meriden in 20 Minutes: Officials

Emergency crews in Meriden rescued a lost hiker at Giuffrida Park Thursday night. Fire officials said the hiker was found quickly because of a new program that had been installed earlier in the day.

Fire officials said they were alerted about a lost hiker at 7:51 p.m. and several crews responded.

Earlier in the day, the fire department had installed Rapid SOS, a location program, in the department’s command car and that program allows responders to locate cell phones with great accuracy.

They said the hiker was located in approximately 20 minutes. Without that program, officials said, the process would have taken more than two hours with daylight diminishing.

No information about the patient was released.

The efforts included Meriden Emergency Communications, the Meriden Fire Department and the Meriden Police Department.

Fire officials said the department will install Rapid SOS in all responding units over the next week.