New Report Shows Racist Propaganda Increasing in Connecticut

“They littered my neighborhood, which I have pride in my neighborhood,” Jim Gajewski of Berlin said.

In July of 2022, Berlin residents woke up to several flyers in their neighborhood from a white supremacist group.

“We are a good community that cares about people in this town. They are just mean, cruel views,” Laurie Nesci of Berlin said.

“Having it done in your neighborhood is too much,” Gajewski said.

The latest propaganda was found on Wednesday in Westport. Police were notified of stickers found on town and state property.

“It’s important for the community to stand up and say we don’t want this in our homes, in our community, we are going to keep track of it, we are going to report it, law enforcement is going to stay on top of it and we are going to be united,” Anti-Defamation League Connecticut Director Stacey Sobel said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacist propaganda distribution reached an all-time high in the United States - 6,751 incidents were reported in 2022, a 38% increase from the prior year.

In Connecticut, 207 incidents were reported in 2022, a 115% increase from the 96 incidents recorded in 2021, according to the ADL.

The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit is tracking trends of propaganda materials and assisting local law enforcement agencies with investigations.

Incidents can be reported to police and to the ADL by clicking here.