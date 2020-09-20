New Restaurant in Hartford Provides Supplies for Students

The owners of Bro's Dough Pizzeria spent the morning and afternoon on Sunday giving out supplies to students around the community.

It's an initiative to help students along their educational journey in the midst of COVID-19.

The owners grew up in Hartford and wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to each one of them.

Walden St. Juste decided to open up the pizza shop in Hartford with his childhood friends George and Adrian.

"I want our kids to know that no matter what's going on in my life or what's going on in their lives that they have someone who is there for them," said St. Juste. "We basically want to do something good for the neighborhood."

The owners said that starting up a business during a pandemic caused them to alter their opening strategy.

"We had to make sure that we could get the masks, with the shield in front of the register," said Adrian Bakrina, co-owner of Bro's Dough Pizzeria. "We are making sure that we are 6 feet apart pretty much following all of the health department guidelines."

On Sunday, the focus was on the Hartford students to ensure they have masks and water bottles to use while in school.

"We want to ensure that these kids know they have somebody here that's always going to give back to them," said St. Juste.

"We all went to school in Hartford, we all still live in Hartford, work in Hartford and this is a great opportunity for us to give back to Hartford since we grew up here," said Bakrina.

The owners are hoping this is the first of many community events to try and unite the city.

"We basically want to do something good for the neighborhood, we always want to do community events," said St. Juste. "We just don't want to sell pizza or food like that, we just want to make sure everybody comes together in the community."