New Security Policies Implemented at 2 Manchester Schools Days After Threat

There are new security changes at two Manchester schools on Monday. It comes days after a threat forced students and staff to stay home last week.

A line of students could be seen outside Manchester High School as students' bags were being checked in the morning. Security was tight as school officials wanted it to be known that safety is the top priority.

Students returned to classes there and at Bentley Academy on Monday, but last week was anything but normal. On Friday morning, school officials said the principal received an email saying there would be a school shooting. That prompted a decision to close the schools for the day.

For some students, it didn't come as a shock. "Because of all of these happenings were kind of desensitized, but if something does happen, it’s going to be an even greater shock," said Isiah Charles, of Manchester.

When describing the school year, Charles said this type of thing has unfortunately become quite normal.

"It's happened a decent amount for a school year. There's been multiple bomb and shooting threats. We had to go on lockdown once and it was a couple hours," Charles added.

Elizabeth Townsend is a parent of a student and has multiple nieces and nephews that attend Manchester High. She said when she learned about the threat, she was concerned.

"We shouldn't have to be dealing with this at this time. Nobody should have to be worried about going to school and getting shot, it's just horrible," she said.

Now she is finding a way to talk to her kids about it.

"You try to encourage them. You try to give them room, but you also have to let them breathe so you just try to tell them, 'hey, you can't live in fear so you have to move forward. This is your life and take grasp of it,' work, go to school and do things that will make you feel better," she added.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Superintendent's Office to see how Monday morning went, but we have not heard back. School officials did say all students' bags were going to be checked when they arrived and that there will continue to be an increased police presence through the day.