New sexual misconduct allegations raised against Manchester police sergeant, SRO

Manchester school officials said they have received new allegations about a police sergeant, who was arrested in December, and they're asking other students who may have been impacted to come forward.

Manchester Police Sergeant Ryan Moan, who also served as a supervisor of school resource officers for Manchester Public Schools, was found dead the day of his arrest near a boat launch in Vernon on Dec. 6.

Vernon police said Moan shot himself. Authorities are investigating the incident as an untimely death.

Police said they served the 33-year-old a warrant and he was charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

In a statement to families, Superintendent Matt Geary said officials have received allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least one student.

School officials believe there may have been additional victims, and they're asking students impacted to come forward.

"As parents, we understand the impact this news will have on parents and guardians who place our trust in those who serve our students. There is no question that something like this shakes the confidence of students and families in the adults in our schools," Geary said in a statement.

An outside agency will conduct an investigation on behalf of the town of Manchester, the school district said.

Moan, who is from Coventry, was put on unpaid leave on Nov. 18, which is when allegations were first raised, according to school officials.

Police said Moan was most recently assigned as the school resource officer supervisor for Manchester High School.

He had been employed with the Manchester Police Department since February 2017.

"While we have policies and procedures that are aligned with legal requirements, we are committed to revisiting those processes to prevent things like this from happening with adults in schools who should be able to be counted on as trusted caretakers of our kids," Geary said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Moan's cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Attorney Thomas Murphy at 860-278-5555.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.