New sit-down gastropub-style restaurant opens at Bradley Airport

By Cailyn Blonstein

Travelers now have a new sit-down dining option at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Beercode Kitchen & Bar is now open in the concourse for Gates 21-30. It is described as a unique, gastropub-style restaurant with a lineup of local craft beers. It is the first sit-down restaurant in the concourse.

The restaurant will open at 4 a.m. every day for breakfast with lunch and dinner available to travelers throughout the day.

“We look forward to serving and impressing guests with this gastropub-style restaurant that highlights unique flavors and supports local businesses by featuring excellent local craft beer, ciders, and craft cocktails," said Senior Vice President of Operations for Paradies Lagardère’s Dining Division Claude Guillaume.

Beercode restaurants are also in airports in Atlanta, Georgia; and San Antonio, Texas.

