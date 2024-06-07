New spa in Avon offers services for people dealing with the side effects of cancer treatments

There is a new spa in Avon and it is offering more than facials, peels, and waxes. The owner is a clinically trained therapist, and Diane DeStefano is helping local cancer patients at CleanSkin Med Spa.

It was a family graduation trip to Puerto Rico in 2018 when Sharon Dixon Gosta noticed something felt off with her husband.

“He was acting really strange, and at the end of the trip, he said to me, ‘I need you to go with me to my doctor,’ Dixon Gosta said.

That visit to the doctor resulted in a diagnosis for Edward Gosta - leukemia of the white blood cells.

While lifestyle changes were enough to sustain him for several years, this year he started cancer treatments.

Those treatments came with side effects, so that’s when Dixon Gosta went to Diane DeStefano.

“He kept just like scratching at his skin, And then in the middle of the night, he would be still scratching,” Dixon Gosta told DeStefano.

DeStefano is the owner of CleanSkin Med Spa, emphasis on “med,” because she is certified to work with cancer patients.

“It's all clinical so it's knowing the cancer, it's knowing the treatments. It's knowing, you know, what does the radiation do? What does the chemo do?” DeStefano said.

Since opening the new spa in Avon in February, 10 of DeStefano’s clients are either receiving cancer treatments or in recovery, including Edward Gosta.

“I've just been working a lot with his skin condition, being pretty dry, being very mindful of areas where he has pain. I am just very careful where he has his chemo treatments,” DeStefano said. “It helps with, it helps with pain. It helps with someone who's exhausted.”

The impact? Dixon Gosta says for her husband, it is visibly notable.

“His skin, glowing!” she said.

As one of just a few clinically trained therapists in oncology in Connecticut, DiStefano is encouraging others in this field to get certified.



“My hope is that there are going to be more massage therapists and more estheticians who want to get involved with Greet the Day,” she said.

Certified by California-based Greet the Day, DeStefano says since Connecticut insurance doesn’t cover oncology massage or oncology esthetics, it is crucial to get more licensed therapists in the state to help patients get access to this very specialized treatment.

“Let's get more people here in Connecticut to learn how to help these clients feel their best,” DeStefano said.

When leaving the spa, Dixon Gosta takes her husband one of the complimentary blankets for cancer patient clients. They were given to CleanSkin Med Spa by an anonymous donor who makes each blanket by hand.

“Oh, wow Diane, thank you! Eddie’s going to love this. He really is. It’s just going to make him smile more,” Dixon Gosta said.

She says coming to the spa has been life changing for her husband.

“More people should try it,” Dixon Gosta said. “It may just help that person just feel, you know, good about themselves, you know when they're feeling down.”