New state-funded program tackling housing crisis in Connecticut

A new quasi-public agency funded by the state is working toward a solution to combat Connecticut’s housing crisis.

The Connecticut Municipal Development Authority (CMDA) was developed from a state law passed in 2024 and was given $60 million in state funding to get started.

“The entire national housing market is in flux and we're seeing changes that we've never seen before. And I think there's always been, you know, there's always been a desire for homeownership. But I think right now, it's a desire for affordability,” David Kooris, executive director for the CMDA, said.

Since February, the organization has heard from 16 towns and cities across the state that have opted to work with them. Those towns include Naugatuck, Derby, Avon, Bridgeport, Enfield, Manchester, New Haven, New London, Seymour, Torrington, Waterbury, Danbury, Norwich, Rocky Hill, New Britain and Old Saybrook.

“Fundamentally, because whether it's a town needing support with infrastructure or a developer needing gap financing, there were housing potential that wasn't being realized in every corner of the state,” Kooris said.

The board will ultimately help towns and cities bring housing projects to life by providing the tools they need, funding and connecting them with developers.

“It brings a third party in to help a small town like Old Saybrook, who does not have a big land use staff, and to provide that technical expertise. So we can start to solve questions for the town,” Matt Pugliese, a board member with CMDA and the deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said.

The requirement for each housing project is that it must be within half a mile of a train station or within a downtown area.

“It could be a larger apartment building and communities where that makes sense. It could be a single story of residential above a small business on a main street. It could be duplexes or missing middle housing on the edge of downtown,” Kooris said.

Kooris said the needs of each municipality varies, but the problem they’re all facing remains the same.

“Very low supply, very high prices. And so that is what are one of the problems we've identified and that we're trying to solve. It’s hard to solve it on your own as a town,” Carl Fortuna Jr., the first selectman of Old Saybrook, said.

Fortuna Jr. and his team have been working with CMDA to brainstorm new, diverse housing opportunities on Main Street.

“Identifying what the opportunities might be for the town. And the beautiful thing about this program is it's opt in. So it's up, not down. So the state is not telling us what to do. The town can choose what to do. And so, for the Board of Selectmen, it was an easy decision to try to engage with the CMDA,” Fortuna Jr. said.

And while the housing project may cater to working singles and smaller families, the CMDA is hoping it will also have a trickle-down effect on the availability of single-family homes.

“People want to be able to age in place, and we need to create opportunities for that to happen as well. And so as people move out of their existing homes, it creates the opportunities for young people to move in. People want to be able to age in place, and we need to create opportunities for that to happen as well, and so as people move out of their existing homes, it creates the opportunities for young people to move in,” Pugliese said.

Municipalities looking to get in touch with the CMDA are encouraged to reach out sooner rather than later.