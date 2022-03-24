Connecticut State Police

New State Troopers Graduate in Ceremony in Hartford

Connecticut's newest state troopers graduated from the State Police Training Academy Thursday.

More than 50 members of the 131st Training Troop took part in the graduation ceremony at the State Armory in Hartford.

The new troopers have gone through a rigorous training regimen for more than six months.

They will now report to their assigned Troops around the state to complete their field training.

This class of graduates was supposed to include eight more recruits but those eight were dismissed earlier this month after an internal investigation revealed they had violated Connecticut State Police Academy rules and regulations regarding cheating and plagiarism, according to state police.

